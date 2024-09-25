Inspired by criminals, teen poses with gun on social media; held

New Delhi: A 19-year-old was held for allegedly brandishing a gun on social media after being inspired by local criminals, police said on Wednesday. Police received information on Saturday that a person had posted a live video on his social media account with an illegal weapon, they said.



Police traced Pritam Kumar's location and held him from the Ambedkar Nagar area on Tuesday. "During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he was inspired by local criminals and one of them provided him with a pistol to create dominance in public," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

The police recovered a pistol with a live cartridge from his possession. Further investigation is underway, the DCP said.