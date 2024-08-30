INS Arighaat commissioned into Indian Navy





Rajnath Singh said this was a crucial step in ensuring strategic balance and peace in the region. "Arighaat will play a decisive role in the security of the country," he said.The minister praised efforts of the Navy, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the industrial sector for their collaboration in India achieving this capability.He further underscored the government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) in defence, asserting that the project has boosted the country's industrial sector, particularly MSMEs.“This has not only enhanced national security but also created numerous employment opportunities.”Reflecting on India's journey to the nuclear power status, the minister said, “It is essential for us to develop rapidly in every field, including defence." The government would equip soldiers with the “top-quality” weapons and platforms manufactured in India, he added.