Injured Whale Shark Washes Ashore off Ganjam; Rescue Operation Underway

Bhubaneswar: A 15-foot injured blue whale shark washed ashore on Sunapur Beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Monday, drawing crowds of curious locals and tourists.

The reason behind the shark's injuries remained unclear till this report was filed. According to reports, the massive marine animal was first spotted at around 11 am on the sandy shores. News of the rare sighting spread rapidly, prompting a significant gathering of onlookers eager to catch a glimpse of the unusual visitor.

While some visitors captured photographs and videos of the shark, others speculated about the circumstances that led to its unexpected appearance.

Upon being alerted, the state forest department promptly dispatched a team to the site. Rescue efforts were underway at the time of this report, with officials working to ensure the safe return of the shark to deeper waters.

Though rare, such incidents along the Indian coastline often ignite both public curiosity and concern, especially among environmentalists, who highlight the vulnerability of marine life and the challenges they face in their natural habitats.

“This is not the first time that an injured whale shark has washed ashore at Odisha beach. Previously, a similar instance was witnessed in Puri district. There should be talks among environmentalists on how to save the lives of such endangered species,” said Dr Gourang Charan Rout, a wildlife conservation activist.