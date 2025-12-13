Injured Tusker From Jharkhand Triggers Panic In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Panic spread across Balasore’s Nilagiri region on Friday after an injured tusker that had strayed from Jharkhand wandered into densely populated areas, alarming residents and disrupting normal life.

The elephant, which appeared to have sustained injuries to its mouth, was first sighted near Jambudihi. Forest officials said the tusker had separated from its herd, likely due to the severity of its wounds, before moving along the Nilagiri–Sajanagad State Highway and into nearby settlements.

Nilgiri Ranger officials confirmed that the animal was mobile and capable of rejoining its herd once stabilised. A veterinary team is expected to assess the injury and initiate treatment.

Forest personnel have been tracking the elephant’s movement to prevent further human-wildlife conflict. Officials said efforts would be made to administer medical care and guide the animal safely back into the forested landscape.

Authorities have urged villagers to remain alert, refrain from approaching the tusker, and report sightings immediately. Local residents, meanwhile, expressed concern over the animal’s condition and the potential risk if it ventures deeper into human habitation.