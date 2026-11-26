New Delhi: The central government on Thursday revealed that infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 150 crore each recorded a cumulative cost overrun of approximately Rs 3,28,452 crore, according to its October 2026 report.

As per the report, the 1,862 ongoing infrastructure projects across 17 central ministries and departments were monitored, and it was found that the total revised cost was Rs 38,11,292 crore compared to the original cost of Rs 34,82,840 crore. However, the report did not specify the actual number of projects that faced cost overrun.

The cumulative expenditure incurred on these projects stands at Rs 17.87 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 46.88 per cent of the project cost, indicating steady progress in project implementation, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said in its monthly report for October on Wednesday.

A significant proportion of projects are at advanced stages, with 649 projects (35 per cent achieving over 80 per cent physical progress, while 326 (18 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent financial completion. The data also reflects a balanced pipeline, with projects distributed across early and advanced stages of implementation.

“Out of 1,862 ongoing infrastructure projects, there are 790 Mega projects (project cost of Rs 1,000 crore & above), and 1,072 Major projects (below Rs 1,000 crore),” the report said.

The transport & logistics sector accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects (1,324), with a cumulative cost of Rs 20.37 lakh crore, underscoring the priority given to connectivity-driven infrastructure growth.

“The physical and financial progress broadly move in tandem, with a large number of projects clustered at the initial (0â€“20 percent) and advanced (81â€“100 per cent) stages, indicating a pipeline of newly started projects alongside many nearing completion,” the report said.

While physical progress exceeds financial advancement in the 81â€“100 per cent range, financial progress is relatively higher in the early stages, reflecting upfront expenditure patterns in project implementation.

While ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the report said, accounts for the highest number of projects at 972 (52 per cent of total 1,862 projects), and a share of total revised project cost of Rs 9.55 lakh crore (25 percent of total project cost Rs 38.11 lakh crore), highlighting its central role in national infrastructure development.

“The Ministry of Railways has 288 ongoing projects (15 percent), with a total revised project cost of Rs 7.38 lakh crore (19 per cent), while the coal ministry accounts for 121 ongoing projects (7 per cent), with a total revised project cost of Rs 2.22 lakh crore (6 per cent),” report added.