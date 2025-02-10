Infosys Fires Over 300 Trainees, Denies Requests for Overnight Stay

IT services giant Infosys has reportedly terminated over 300 employees at its Mysuru campus after they failed to clear multiple internal evaluations. According to a Moneycontrol report, the affected trainees were asked to vacate the premises on the same day, with no provision to stay overnight despite their requests.

#Infosys has recently laid off over 300 trainees at its #Mysurucampus after they failed evaluation tests multiple times.

The layoffs were executed after stringent changes to the training curriculum, causing a significant increase in failure rates among the trainees who joined… pic.twitter.com/U4Z6j9F9Kc — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) February 10, 2025

A trainee fired by Infosys told Moneycontrol that a female colleague, whose employment was also terminated, tearfully begged the management to let her spend the night on campus. “Please let me stay the night. I will leave tomorrow. Where will I go right now,” she pleaded on February 7, after she was asked to vacate immediately. However, Infosys management reportedly refused to consider her request. “We don’t know. You are no longer part of the company. Vacate the premises by 6 pm,” an Infosys official allegedly told the trainee, as per the report.

The mass terminations have sparked discussions about Infosys’ stringent evaluation process. Employees who failed internal assessments multiple times were informed of their dismissal and asked to leave immediately. While Infosys has not officially commented on the incident, the company is known for its rigorous training and evaluation system for fresh hires. The move has raised concerns about job security in the IT sector, particularly for fresh graduates undergoing training programs. Industry experts suggest that IT firms are tightening performance standards amid economic uncertainties and cost-cutting measures. Some social media users criticized Infosys for its abrupt handling of the situation, while others defended the company’s right to maintain high standards. With the IT industry facing a slowdown and companies focusing on efficiency, such terminations may become more common, experts warn.



