Influencer cuts birthday cake at Kaal Bhairav Temple, ban imposed

An Instagram influencer with over 10 lakh followers has stirred controversy by cutting her birthday cake inside the Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The act, which was captured on video and shared on social media, drew sharp criticism from devotees and religious authorities for allegedly disrespecting the sanctity of the temple.

The incident came to light when the influencer’s video went viral, showing her cutting a cake placed near the temple deity during her visit. Many devotees and local residents expressed outrage, accusing her of violating the temple's sanctity by introducing an activity not aligned with its spiritual practices.

How can someone be allowed to cut cake inside a temple? Ordinary devotees aren't even allowed to stop there even for 30 seconds.... This is really shameful.... More than these Reelbaaz, temple managements are responsible for reducing our temples into a joke... pic.twitter.com/dKfbWZ0rcl





Following the uproar, temple authorities swiftly imposed a ban on bringing cakes or similar offerings into the premises. "The Kaal Bhairav Temple is a sacred site, and such activities go against its religious ethos," said a temple official. "We have taken this step to ensure that the sanctity of the temple is preserved."

The local police have also been informed about the incident. While no formal complaint has been filed yet, authorities are investigating whether any temple guidelines were breached.

Social media users were divided in their reactions. While some criticized the influencer for her actions, others defended her, arguing that her intent might not have been disrespectful.

Religious scholars and temple authorities have urged visitors to adhere to traditional customs and avoid activities that could disrupt the spiritual environment of such places.

This controversy highlights the growing tensions between traditional religious practices and modern social media culture, where influencers often blur the line between personal expression and respect for cultural norms.