Infiltration major issue; Hemant govt going away and NDA coming to power

Giridih (Jharkhand): Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi said on Saturday that infiltration is the main issue in the state and as per the feedback they have gathered, the Hemant Soren government is going away and NDA is coming to power.

Speaking to ANI, Marandi said they have gathered feedback about the voting in the first phase from their workers and machinery.

"We can say that we have a lead on more number of seats than the majority required. We can say that the Hemant Soren government is going away and the NDA government, led by the BJP, is coming to power. This is clear. This is a major part of North Chotanagpur Division in the second phase. This is considered the base of the BJP. We are strong here. We will win several seats here and we will achieve our target of 51 plus seats," he said.

Further, he highlighted that the population of tribals has dropped across Jharkhand due to infiltration.

"Between 1951 and 2011, the population has dropped by 10 per cent. If we look at the Santhal Pargana division, there has been a drop of 16 per cent. So, this is a matter of concern for all of us. On the other hand, the population of Sanatana Hindus has not increased...Overall, in 60 years, their population has increased by 3 per cent. This can't be called an increase. No population can increase like this organically. It means that infiltrators come from Bangladesh to Bengal and then to Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand and then further inside," the BJP leader said.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday lashed out at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) over the welfare of tribals and stated that the tribal population in Santhal has decreased from 44 per cent to 28 per cent. He added that the tribal society has become a minority in Pakur.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections concluded on November 13, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats.

Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting will be held on November 23.�