Industry Stakeholders Should Adopt Best Practices in Sustainability, Reduce Import Dependency: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union minister of commerce & industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday asked industry stakeholders to adopt best practices in sustainability, reduce import dependency, focus on clean and green construction, and work towards earthquake-resistant and modular infrastructure. “Today India is breaking silos, fostering collaboration, and reimagining the future with a convergence of minds,” he said while inaugurating the Chemicals & Allied Products Export Promotion Council's (CAPEXIL) Vibrant Buildcon 2025..

Highlighting India’s growing strength in the construction ecosystem—from global capability centres (GCCs) to domestic manufacturing under Make in India- he underlined the importance of key sectors such as housing, infrastructure, commercial real estate, railways, airports, highways, and energy. “Every element, from cement and electricals to security systems and automation, plays a part in this ecosystem,” he said.

The minister further said that the government initiatives, including 20 new smart industrial cities, improved tourism infrastructure across 50 destinations, and 100 new industrial plug-and-play hubs would help India move from a $4-trillion economy today to a $30-35 trillion economy by 2047.

Drawing a connection between India’s food security and infrastructure growth, Goyal said that Vibrant Buildcon exemplifies the country’s ability to support rapid urbanisation, housing for all, and logistics transformation. “This platform showcases our manufacturing and infrastructure strength, which is crucial to attract global investments and reduce logistics cost,” he added.