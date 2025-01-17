Industrialist Naveen Jindal Meets Odisha CM Majhi, Discusses Project Progress

�Bhubaneswar: Naveen Jindal, the third-time Member of Parliament for Kurukshetra and chairman of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday to discuss the progress of JSP’s ongoing projects in the state.

The meeting, held at the Lok Seva Bhawan, highlighted the company’s significant investments and capacity expansion plans, particularly at the Angul Steel Plant.

During the meeting, Jindal provided an update on JSP’s key initiatives in Odisha, emphasising the ambitious expansion at the Angul Steel Plant, which is poised to bolster the state’s industrial growth. The project is a critical part of JSP’s broader strategy to enhance its presence in the region while contributing to local employment and economic development.

In addition to his discussion with Chief Minister Majhi, Jindal also met with Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Odisha’s law, works, and excise minister Prithviraj Harichandan. The meetings underscored JSP’s ongoing collaboration with the state government to accelerate industrial growth and infrastructure development.

Accompanying Jindal were JSP’s Executive Director in charge of the Angul project, Pankaj Malhan, and other senior officials from the company.