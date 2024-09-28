Indore Girl Booked for Obscenity Over Viral Video

�Bhopal: The girl, who has taken the social media by storm by posting a video in which she was seen walking in a busy Indore market in revealing clothes, has been booked for spreading obscenity in a public place, police said on Friday.



A case was registered against the girl under section 296 (obscene acts and songs in public places) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) late on Thursday, Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav told this newspaper.

The FIR was filed based on the complaints by different women groups and Indore district Bajrang Dal coordinator Lucky Raghuvamsi, police said.

The girl was spreading obscenity in a public place by roaming in the market in skimpy dresses, the Bajrang Dal leader who lodged the police complaint against her said.

The young girl, who identified herself as a resident of Indore city in a separate video posted on social media to apologise for her actions, was seen in the video roaming in the famed eatery market of Indore, 56- Dukaan, wearing skimpy clothes.

The video has invited severe trolling in the social media by the users.

State urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya had taken strong exception to the girl’s behaviour after the matter was brought to his notice by ‘some women’.

“Women roaming in Indore city in revealing clothes are unacceptable. It cannot be tolerated. We will not allow the dignity of women to be compromised by such actions. Such behaviour tarnished the reputation of Indore city”, Mr Vijayvargiya said.

The girl later posted a video in which she was seen profusely apologising for her actions, calling it a mistake committed by her.

“I am ashamed of it and feel like committing suicide”, the emotion-driven girl was heard saying in the video.