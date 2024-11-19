Indira Gandhi was example of love, courage: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:�The Congress paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on Tuesday with Rahul Gandhi saying that it is from his grandmother that he learnt that real strength is to fearlessly walk on the path of national interest. Indira Gandhi, often described as the 'Iron Lady of India', was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

Sharing a quote by Indira Gandhi in a post on X, Kharge said crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of the 'Iron Lady of India' for she was the epitome of lifelong struggle, courage and dynamic leadership who selflessly contributed to nation building.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial 'Shakti Sthal' here.

"We have believed - and we do believe now - that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible." ~ Indira Gandhi Crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of 'Iron Lady of India', Smt. Indira Gandhi for she…





"She sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India. Our humble homage on her birth anniversary," he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "(My) grandmother was an example of both courage and love. It is from her that I have learnt that the real strength is to fearlessly walk on the path of national interest."

"Her memories are my strength, which always show me the way," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "My grandmother, Indira Gandhi ji always started her election campaign from Nandurbar in Maharashtra. She believed that the culture of the tribal society is the best and unique because it respects and protects nature."

"When she became the prime minister, she empowered the tribal society by making many important laws for them. She strengthened the tribals, Dalits, backward and poor the most with her policies," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Today, the Congress is carrying forward the ideas of Indira Gandhi by demanding a caste census and increasing the reservation limit for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, she said.

"Dadi ji! The lessons of service and culture given by you will always remain with us," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K.C. Venugopal, also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

"Her life is an inspiration for everyone, as she grew to become one of India's most successful PMs in Indian history. Her instincts to take challenges head on, fight for supreme national interest even if it means risking her life, and her commitment to help India's every citizen makes her a special leader," he said.

Even today, crores of Indians reminisce about her tenure and recognise her immense contributions to society, Venugopal said.

"We renew our pledge to build an India of her dreams, where her vision of a strong, prosperous and progressive society is fulfilled," he said.

The Congress, in a post on its official X handle, said Indira Gandhi was an embodiment of strength and resilience.

"Her transformative leadership propelled India to new heights, breaking barriers and shaping India's future. We pay our heartfelt tribute to Indira ji, whose patriotism and devotion to the nation inspire millions," the party said.�