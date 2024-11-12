IndiGo Pays Tribute To Vistara as it Takes Last Flight

IndiGo paid tribute to Vistara which operated its last flight on Monday, ahead of the merger with Air India.

IndiGo shared a video of Vistara's flight on X and wrote, "As an unforgettable legacy takes its final flight, a new journey on the horizon awaits. Goodbye, Vistara."









Vistara commented on the video, saying, "Onward and upward! Here’s to the future and all the exciting possibilities it holds!



Vistara flight UK 986 that took off from Mumbai for Delhi was the last domestic flight while UK 115 that departed from Delhi for Singapore is the last international flight.





Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara, took to LinkedIn to express his gratitude to the Vistara team. He wrote: "Thank you Team Vistara - TATA SIA Airlines Ltd. Past and present. Thank you to our 75 million passengers for your support, patronage and touching testimonials. Humbled and honoured to have been part of this team. Onwards and upwards towards our new chapter. The new feeling has a new home."

The airline also shared a video on the social media platform that shows the pilot interacting with passengers of the last Vistara flight.









Vistara started flying nearly 10 years ago on January 9, 2015. The airline will operate under Air India from November 12.