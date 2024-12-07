IndiGo Goa-Delhi Flight Delayed, Passengers Rerouted

An IndiGo flight from Goa to Delhi was delayed on Friday due to a jammed nose gear, preventing the aircraft from taking off. The issue occurred shortly after flight 6E 6193 had begun to taxi. Passengers were initially told the delay was caused by air traffic control but were later informed about the mechanical fault in the nose wheel. Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, along with other passengers, had to opt for alternate flights. Arlekar flew on an Air India flight, while other passengers faced significant delays.

"The airline didn’t offer water or food," said Nageshwar Yadav, one of the passengers, who had to take an alternate route. At around 5:30 pm, the airline informed the passengers that the flight would not be taking off, offering refunds or rebooking on alternative flights.

Some passengers, including Yadav, had to endure long delays, with one-stop flights that would result in at least an eight-hour delay. IndiGo issued an apology for the inconvenience, stating that all customers were offered options to refund or reschedule their flights.



