Indigenous cows get ‘Rajya Mata’ status in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a major move, the Maharashtra government on Monday accorded the status of ‘Rajya Mata’ to indigenous cows citing their cultural importance in the Indian tradition. The decision, taken ahead of forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls, is apparently aimed at boosting the Hindutva credentials of the ruling Mahayuti government.



A government resolution (GR) passed by the state dairy development department specified that the status of Rajyamata will be extended only to desi cows. “These cows were called the Kamdhenu and they carry scientific, religious and economic importance,” said the GR.

“Keeping in view the status of the native cow in Indian culture since the Vedic period, the usefulness of the milk of the native cow in human diet, the important place of cow dung and cow urine in Ayurveda medicine, Panchgavya treatment system and organic farming systems, it has been approved to declare the native cows as ‘Rajyamata Gomata’ from now on,” it added.

The Mahayuti government further said cow milk has high nutritional value and is an important part of the human diet.

As per the GR, Maharashtra is home to several indigenous breeds: ‘Deoni’ and ‘Lal Kandhari’ in the Marathwada region, ‘Khillar’ in western Maharashtra, ‘Dangi’ in northern Maharashtra and ‘Gaolao’ in Vidarbha. However, their population has seen a sharp decline due to the growing preference for crossbred cows, which offer higher milk yields.

According to state officials, the new status would encourage farmers to raise cows, which are used in Ayurvedic systems and traditional farming.

“Indigenous cows are a boon for our farmers. So, we have decided to grant this (Rajyamata) status to them. We have also decided to extend help for the rearing of indigenous cows at goshalas (cow shelters)," said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During a cabinet meeting presided over by chief minister Eknath Shinde, the state government also decided to implement a subsidy scheme offering Rs 50 per day for the rearing of these cows in ‘goshalas.’

The initiative, managed by the Maharashtra Goseva Commission, aims to support struggling goshalas and reverse the declining population of indigenous cows, which fell by 20.69% according to the 2019 census.

The scheme will be implemented online by the Goseva commission under which each district will have a District Goshala Verification Committee.