Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday expressed the Government of India's perspective regarding asylum seekers, stating that such individuals, in their quest for asylum from foreign governments, often denigrate India. The statement reflects India's sensitivity toward how its image is portrayed internationally, especially by those seeking refuge abroad.

This sentiment was highlighted during a discussion on external affairs, emphasizing the government's concerns over the potential misuse of asylum claims to misrepresent the country's conditions. The minister’s remarks align with the broader governmental stance to safeguard India's reputation on global platforms while addressing complex issues of migration and asylum.

Such statements typically arise in the context of bilateral or multilateral negotiations where the image of a nation plays a crucial role. The remarks underline the government's vigilance in ensuring that narratives about India presented to foreign governments or organizations are consistent with national interests​.