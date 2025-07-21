India’s First Indigenous Malaria Vaccine Shows Good Efficacy

New Delhi: The first indigenous malaria vaccine, AdFalciVax, being developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has shown excellent efficacy in the preclinical stage of development.

“Preclinical data suggest that AdFalciVax may have advantages over existing single-stage vaccines (such as RTS, S/AS01 and R21/Matrix-M), including broader protection by targeting two vulnerable parasite stages. It also lowers the risk of immune evasion and offers potential for better long-term immunity,” the apex health research body said.

ICMR stated that AdFalciVax is the first indigenous recombinant chimeric malaria vaccine specifically designed to target two critical stages of Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite responsible for the most lethal form of malaria. The vaccine aims to protect against human infection and also reduce community transmission of the parasite. It is a cost-effective formulation using pharmaceutically acceptable carriers.

“AdFalciVax is a recombinant multistage vaccine produced in Lactococcus lactis, designed to protect individuals and disrupt the community transmission cycle,” ICMR said, adding that the vaccine represents one of the most advanced malaria vaccine candidates globally. Its rational design targets two key parasite stages and comprises a stable and functional recombinant chimera of antigenic components that promise dual protection.

Regarding projected timelines, as the vaccine candidate is still in the early R&D phase, the ICMR said that Phase 1 clinical trials, including regulatory approvals, will take approximately two years.

“As an indigenously developed vaccine fulfilling the 'Make in India' mandate, AdFalciVax holds the potential to contribute significantly toward malaria eradication by preventing infection and minimizing community transmission,” the ICMR noted. It added that it intends to license the technology for AdFalciVax to eligible organizations and manufacturers for further development, production, and commercialization under non-exclusive agreements.