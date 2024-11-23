India's First Constitution Museum Inaugurated in Haryana

Sonipat:�India's first Constitution Museum opened at the O P Jindal Global University is designed to provide the citizens with a deep and engaging exploration of the Constitution's essential elements and key provisions that helped shape the nation. The first-of-its-kind museum was inaugurated by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday in the presence of university chancellor and BJP MP Naveen Jindal.

At the museum, the visitors can immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of pre-Independence India through a 360-degree visual spectacle. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and multimedia storytelling, the exhibit unfolds the chronological tapestry of events leading to the drafting of the Constitution.

The aim is to make the Constitution both accessible and relevant, demonstrating how its values and ideals have shaped the nation, Professor C Raj Kumar, founding vice-chancellor of the university, said.

"All of us just visited the Constitution Museum. It was certainly an amazing experience, far beyond what I had imagined," Naveen Jindal said. "I plan to spend a whole day at the museum as it would teach me a lot more about the Constitution than by just reading it," Jindal added.

A collaboration between the O P Jindal Global University and IIT Madras, the museum offers a unique experience through a tour guide robot called �SAMVID' to commemorate the most significant document that defines India as a republic, Kumar said.

The museum is dedicated to commemorating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949.

On display at the museum is one of the 1,000 photolithographic reproductions of the Constitution. The elaborately crafted original edition which took nearly five years to complete bears the signatures of the framers of the Constitution.

Prem Behari Narain Raizada rendered the calligraphy, while Nandalal Bose and other artists illustrated the original text. The manuscript was published in Dehradun and photolithographed by the Survey of India.

Anjchita B Nair, CEO, Culture, and Head, Centre for Museums, has curated the museum emphasising how it steers away from the typical unidirectional tone taken by conventional museums using a multitude of formats for innovative storytelling.

The museum specifically highlights the role of the women members of the Constituent Assembly with animations about their lives highlighting their contributions to the making of an Independent India.

To commemorate the memory of nearly 300 members of the Constituent Assembly, sculptured busts of each of them have been placed at the museum to recognise their contributions.

The gallery also explores the global inspirations and historical frameworks that influenced the creation of the Constitution, highlighting how these ideas were reimagined and adapted to suit the unique needs and aspirations of India's diverse populace.

The mezzanine floor holds a hologram exhibit of B R Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution. The installation brings his words and vision to life, allowing visitors to experience his legacy first-hand.

The answers have been crafted based on his speeches and writings.

Also, the artworks displayed at the museum are anticipated to be a major attraction for the visitors.

Rajesh P Subramanian's sculpture 'We, The People of India' embodies 'unity in diversity', a core constitutional principle.

In 'Echoes of Liberty', Rahul Gautam creates a mural that fuses elements from the constitutional manuscripts with modern design.

Harsha Durugadda's 'Triad of Unity' links themes of unity, justice and sovereignty, while Nishant S Kumbhatil's creation 'Insaaf Ki Devi' portrays lady justice holding a balance, a powerful emblem of impartiality in Indian law.

Pradeep B Jogdand's 'Equality Before Law' symbolises equality and justice, while 'Freedom' by K R Nariman celebrates 'We, the People' who uphold constitutional values in their daily lives as citizens.

Rahul Gautam's second work 'Founding Mothers' represents an imagined photograph featuring the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, honouring their contributions to shaping the country's constitutional framework.