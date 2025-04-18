India’s Electronics Prowess Grown Multi-Fold: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Manesar/New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that India’s electronics manufacturing and export prowess have grown multi-fold in the last decade driven by enabling policies and incentives, and the Made-in-India products now command global recognition given their reliability and respect for IP rights.

Inaugurating VVDN Technologies’ Surface Mount Technology Line at Manesar, the minister noted that electronics manufacturing in India has risen 5-fold in the last decade, topping Rs 11 lakh crore. VVDN stands for voice, video, data, and network. Since 2007, VVDN has been providing cutting-edge solution design, development and manufacturing services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMS), system integrators, silicon companies, etc.

“This advanced infrastructure will enable VVDN to manufacture large and complex products such as AI servers, networking equipment, and motherboards, helping reduce import dependence and strengthening India's supply chain resilience,” the company said in a release.

The company further said that as part of VVDN’s growth strategy, the company is committed to localisation with a focus on complete backwards integration. Exports have grown 6 times during this period, crossing Rs 3.25 lakh crore. The entire ecosystem has spurred 25 lakh jobs,” the minister said, adding that in the global market, Indian products, given their reliability and respect for IP rights, have an advantage, and it is being recognised globally.

The minister said that India’s design capabilities have paved the way for complex products - from AI cameras to automobile electronics and telecom network equipment to power electronics - being designed here, adding to India's sheen as an electronics hub. “Now addition of electronics components incentives, approved by the Cabinet recently, will improve the depth of the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, leading to more opportunities,” he asserted.