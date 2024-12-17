India’s 1st cyclone-resistant 220kv transmission line commissioned in Odisha

Empowertrans, a Bhubaneswar-based electrical engineering firm, has successfully commissioned India’s first cyclone-resistant 220kV double-circuit (D/C) transmission line in coastal Odisha. The announcement was made by Empowertrans Managing Director, Asit Pradhan, at a press meet on Tuesday.



The project, awarded to Empowertrans through competitive bidding by the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), involved replacing a cyclone-ravaged 26 km transmission line connecting PGCIL’s Pandiabili substation to OPTCL’s Samagara substation near Puri. Designed to withstand extreme cyclones, this pioneering project aims to set a benchmark for similar projects in cyclone-prone regions.

The previous transmission line, constructed a few years ago, was destroyed during Cyclone Fani in May 2019. The cyclone brought wind pressures exceeding 300 kg/sqm, far surpassing the Indian standard design limits for coastal zones (Zone 5). Foundations were uprooted, towers twisted, and conductors snapped, causing widespread disruption.

In response, the Odisha government and Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) collaborated with PGCIL to rebuild the line using advanced Zone 6 design standards to ensure resilience against future cyclones. This innovative project introduced narrow-base towers with prototype testing, including destructive tests, and pile foundations to suit the challenging terrain.

Empowertrans has a history of delivering groundbreaking high-voltage projects in Odisha. Notable achievements include constructing Odisha’s first 400kV link line for Vedanta in 2009 and the first Quad Moose 400kV double-circuit line for GMR in 2012. The company also built eastern India’s first monopole tower-based transmission line with high-tension, low-sag conductors for India Power Corporation in Haldia.

With this milestone, Empowertrans has demonstrated its expertise in tackling complex engineering challenges, reinforcing Odisha’s power infrastructure, and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity to critical locations like Jagannath Puri.

This cyclone-resistant transmission line represents a crucial step toward strengthening infrastructure in disaster-prone regions, aligning with Odisha’s commitment to resilient development.