Indian visa centre in Dhaka resumes 'limited operations'

Dhaka: The Indian visa application centre here resumed "limited operations" on Tuesday, days after Bangladesh saw violent clashes which led to the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.Hasina, 76, resigned and fled to India last week following widespread protests against her Awami League-led government over a controversial job quota system.



In a press release, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) announced the resumption of limited operations in its Dhaka centre.

"IVAC (JFP) Dhaka has resumed limited operations. Messages will be sent to individual applicants regarding (the) collection of passports," the press release said.

It requested applicants to arrive at the centre only after receiving a text message to collect their passports.

"Because of limited operations, the process may take longer. We request your understanding," it said.

Last week, the IVAC announced the closure of all visa centres in the country until further notice due to the unstable situation after the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government, Somoy TV news channel reported.

The National Emergency Hotline Service has been restored as of Tuesday, according to the Dhaka Tribune newspaper. From Monday, police officers returned to different police stations and traffic police personnel also went back to work.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education also instructed primary schools to resume classes after a month of closure, bdnews24.com news portal reported.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July.

An interim government was formed after the fall of the Hasina-led government, and its Chief Adviser, 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, announced the portfolios of his 16-member council of advisors last week.

Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, Md Touhid Hossain, said on Monday that deposed prime minister Hasina's extended stay in India will not hurt bilateral relations, and Dhaka will always try to maintain good relations with New Delhi.

Hasina flew to the Hindon air base near Delhi in a Bangladesh military aircraft on Monday after fleeing Bangladesh.

Hossain said the relationship between the two countries "is not influenced by the presence of one individual in a country" while "India has its interests, and Bangladesh has its interests".

He said they will "always try to maintain good relations" with India.

Last week, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India hoped for an early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh.

He said India is in touch with authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian missions, the personnel working there, and Indians residing in that country.�