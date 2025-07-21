Indian varsity launches American Studies centre in New York to push India-US ties

New Delhi: In an initiative aimed at deepening India-US academic engagement and global leadership, the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) inaugurated the Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies at an event in New York. The occasion was marked by the simultaneous release of the JGU Sustainable Development Report 2025 and a Distinguished Public Lecture delivered by leading Indian and global figures, signifying the university’s multi-dimensional vision of education, diplomacy, and innovation.

The Motwani Jadeja Institute for American Studies will focus on research, public policy, education, innovation, and cultural exchange between India and the United States. The Institute is founded through a generous endowment by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, under the visionary leadership of Ms Asha Jadeja Motwani, a pioneering philanthropist and venture capitalist based in Silicon Valley.

The institute is named in honour of Rajeev Motwani, a legendary computer scientist whose mentorship of innovators, including Google’s founders, left an indelible mark on the technology and innovation landscape globally. Dr C. Raj Kumar, JGU’s founding vice-chancellor, said the institute would be “a powerful symbol of academic diplomacy that not only honours a legacy of scientific excellence but also builds intellectual bridges between nations”.

Delivering the foundational address, Ms Asha Jadeja Motwani expressed her commitment to shaping ecosystems that empower changemakers, particularly across the Global South. She remarked: “We are at an inflection point in human history. The technological revolution we are living through demands new paradigms of leadership -- leadership that is ethical, empathetic, interdisciplinary, and globally conscious. Through MJIAS, we are not only honouring the spirit of Rajeev, who believed in democratising innovation and knowledge, but we are also giving life to a bold vision: to create a space where the next generation of leaders of India and the USA can question, collaborate, and co-create. We are building a platform that fosters dialogue, disrupts outdated systems, and inspires a mindset of fearless experimentation. My deepest hope is that this institute becomes a lighthouse for South–North partnerships and a hub for intellectual and entrepreneurial energy from India, the United States, and the world.” She also announced upcoming initiatives under MJIAS, including India-US student fellowships, start-up accelerator collaborations, and visiting professorships to bring top American scholars to India and vice versa.