Indian Railways Reduces Advance Booking Period From 120 to 60 Days

Hyderabad:�The Indian Railways on Thursday reduced the advance booking period from 120 days to 60 days. Travellers will no longer be able to book their train tickets four months prior to their journey date.

The Ministry of Railways issued a circular stating that this new rule will come into effect from November 1, 2024. However, all the bookings done up to October 31, 2024 will remain intact, read the circular. Railways also stated that cancellations of the booking made beyond the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of 60 days will be permitted.



"There will be no change in the case of certain day time express trains like Taj Express, Gomti Express, etc. where lower time limits for advance reservations are, at present, in force. There will also be no change in the case of a limit of 365 days for Foreign Tourists," stated the circular.