Indian patent office cautions people against fraudsters seeking money to facilitate IP applications

New Delhi: The Indian patent office has cautioned people against fraudsters who are collecting data and status of IP (intellectual property) applications from the website and seeking money to facilitate those applications.

"It is, therefore, advised to all the stakeholders who are applying or may have applied for any type of IP applications (i.e. Patents, Designs, Trade Marks, GIs (geographical indications), Designs or Copyright) that they should not fall prey to such false claims and pay any money against these claims," the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks has said in a public notice.

It said that these applications are processed strictly as per provisions of law and this office has zero tolerance for any such unethical practices. In case such claims are made to any stakeholder, the same may also be brought to the attention of this office, it said. "It has come to our notice that many fraudsters are collecting data and status of IP applications from our office website and soliciting innocent applicants through phone calls and emails to pay money for getting their applications accepted by this office," it added. It also said that they have the right to initiate appropriate legal action against such fraudulent persons as per law.



