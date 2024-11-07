Indian Navy to invite President Murmu to Navy Day at Puri

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy has proposed to invite President Draupadi Murmu to participate as the chief guest for the Navy Day celebrations to be held in temple town of Puri in Odisha on December 4 this year.



The President was chief guest at Navy Day celebrations in 2022 held at Visakhapatnam on December 4. This will be for the first time the Eastern Naval Command would be conducting the Navy Day in Odisha.

A preliminary hydrographic survey and a drill was conducted at Puri beach in mid-August this year in the presence of chief of naval staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and five warships have anchored off the coast of Puri. A number of senior officers were present along with the Navy Chief.

A navy rescue ship, along with warships such as INS Jalashwa, INS Kiltan, and INS Sumedha, patrolled off the coast of Puri giving thrilling moments to the public who never witnessed a warship or a merchant vessel in the sea off Puri coast.

"Even hundreds of tourists were seen at the beach expressing surprise over the presence of naval ships,’’ a naval officer to media persons in Puri.

Indian Navy Day, celebrated on December 4 each year, is to recognize the role and achievements of the Indian Navy during 'Operation Trident' the war against Pakistan.

People of Puri will witness the high-speed run by inshore support vessels, manoeuvres by fleet ships, anti-submarine rocket firing, helicopter landing demo, hawk demo, amphibious demo, aircraft demo by Hawk, composite fly-past by aircrafts and Hawks and the illumination for ships towards the end of the show.

However, the Vizagites will miss this annual event considered to be the biggest in the city. Over half a million people move to the waterfront to be part of the celebrations.