Indian Navy to Conduct Sea Vigil-24 Coastal Defence Exercise

Kolkata: The Indian Navy will conduct the fourth edition of pan-India coastal defence exercise, Sea Vigil-24, on November 20-21.

The Indian Army, Indian Air Force, National Security Guard, Border Security Force and Central Industrial Security Force will also take part in the two-day mega drill covering the entire 11,098 kms coastline and vast exclusive economic zone of 2.4 million square kilometres.

Naval Officer-in-Charge West Bengal Commodore Ajay Yadav will maintain close liaison with various stakeholders in the eastern state.

On Monday the Navy said, “During the preparatory phase of exercise, various coordination meetings have been undertaken by NOIC (WB) including initial planning conference and main planning conference attended by stakeholders from various agencies for increased synergy and simultaneous activation of complete coastal defence and security mechanisms.”

It added, “During the execution phase of exercise, precisely coordinated attacks will be launched on identified prominent vulnerable assets and vulnerable points by the Red Force. This complete exercise will be steered from Joint Coordination Center at Naval Station Kolkata, wherein representatives from all stakeholders will work closely for achieving increased coordination and synergy.”

The drill will focus on strengthening the security of coastal assets like ports, oil rigs, single point moorings and critical coastal infrastructure including the coastal population. This year, participation by the Army and Air Force and planned deployment of a large number of warships and aircrafts has enhanced the tempo of the exercise, according to the Navy.