Indian Navy To Commission Second Squadron of Submarine-hunting Multirole MH 60R Seahawk Helicopters In Goa

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is set to commission its second squadron of submarine-hunting multirole MH 60R Seahawk helicopters, a maritime variant of the Blackhawk, on Wednesday at the ‘INS Hansa’, Goa.

The sqaurdon, to be called INAS 335 (Ospreys) will be commissioned in the presence Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi.

In February 2020, India had signed a $2.4-billion deal for 24 Seahawks with the US government. The Indian Navy has received 15 from the US so far.

The first squadron of Seahawks, named INAS 334. was raised in March last year at ‘INS Garuda’, Kochi.

"The aircraft has been fully integrated with fleet operations and has proven its worth on numerous occasions. The Indian Navy will receive a significant fillip in its integral aviation capabilities with the commissioning of the squadron," the Indian Navy said in a statement on Sunday.

The helicopter is designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation (medevac) and vertical replenishment (vertrep).

These helicopters are a replacement for the Sea King 42/42A helicopters that were decommissioned in the 1990s, and are envisaged to operate from frontline ships and aircraft carriers, providing them flexibility of operation, enhanced surveillance and attacking capability.

The helicopter has been rigorously tested in Indian Reference Atmosphere (IRA) conditions and is fully integrated into the Fleet. The advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the Seahawks ideal for the Indian Navy’s maritime security needs, offering enhanced capabilities for both conventional as well as asymmetric threats.

The MH 60R helicopter would enhance India’s blue-water capabilities, extending the operational reach of the Navy and supporting sustained naval operations across spectrums and over vast maritime domains. The Seahawk’s deployment in the Indian Ocean Region would strengthen the Indian Navy’s maritime presence, dissuading potential threats and ensuring a secure and safe environment in this strategically crucial region.