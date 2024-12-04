Indian Navy Showcases Exceptional Skills During Navy Day Celebrations

�Bhubaneswar: The skies over Odisha’s Puri beach came alive with breathtaking aerial displays as the Indian Navy marked Navy Day with a spectacular show of prowess and precision. Jet fighters and aircraft executed stunning manoeuvres, forming intricate patterns, while the elite Marine Commandos showcased their combat skills, captivating thousands of spectators gathered at the Blue Flag-certified beach.

Navy Day, celebrated annually on December 4, holds special significance as it commemorates the Indian Navy's decisive role in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, particularly the success of Operation Trident. This year’s celebrations carried added historical weight, as it was the first time the event was held in Odisha, bringing the coastal state into the spotlight.

The festivities began with a formal guard of honour presented to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Her presence added to the grandeur of the event, underscoring the nation’s deep respect for its naval forces.

The aerial demonstrations commenced with the Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers (AJT), popularly referred to as the “Phantoms.” These versatile aircraft, used for both training and combat operations, performed an array of aerobatic manoeuvres, culminating in the spectacular “Bomb Burst” formation, a tribute to the Navy’s operational capabilities.

Adding to the adrenaline-filled atmosphere, the Marine Commandos, or MARCOS, showcased their unparalleled expertise in amphibious warfare and counter-terrorism operations. The audience watched in awe as the commandos executed a simulated hostage rescue operation, complete with precision firing, tactical flares, and swift manoeuvres that highlighted their elite training.

The event also included demonstrations of maritime weaponry, amphibious landings, and a close look at naval equipment, offering visitors a glimpse into the technological and strategic advancements of the Indian Navy.

The celebrations drew thousands of spectators, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Speaker Surama Padhy, all ministers of Odisha, MLAs of the state, defence enthusiasts, and tourists, all eager to witness the Navy's strength and dedication up close. For many, it was an once-in-a-lifetime experience to see India’s naval forces in action against the stunning backdrop of the Bay of Bengal.

In her address, President Murmu lauded the Indian Navy's commitment to safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests and its role in humanitarian and disaster relief operations. She also expressed pride in hosting the Navy Day celebrations in her home state of Odisha, a region with a rich maritime history.

“This grand showcase not only honoured the legacy of the Indian Navy but also inspired a sense of pride and patriotism among the audience, leaving an indelible impression of the nation’s naval strength and preparedness,” said Odisha higher education, sports and youth affairs minister Suryavamshi Suraj.�