Indian Embassy Rescues 47 Nationals from Cyber Scams in Laos

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Laos on Saturday announced that it had "successfully rescued 47 Indians who were trapped in cyber-scam centres at the Golden Triangle special economic zone (SEZ) in Bokeo province" of the Southeast Asian nation.

"Of 47 rescued, 29 were handed over to the embassy by Laos authorities after their crackdown on illegal activities in the Golden Triangle SEZ, while the other 18 had approached the embassy in distress, seeking help..." the Indian embassy located in the country's capital Vientiane said.

According to the Indian embassy, its officials travelled from Vientiane to Bokeo to actively liaise with local authorities for the rescue of 47 Indians, who were forced to work as "cyber slaves" to run on dating apps and chat scams. Transport from Bokeo to Vientiane was organised by the embassy, as were accommodation and food arrangements for them upon arrival in Vientiane.

"Indian ambassador to Laos Prashant Aggarwal met the group upon arrival to discuss the challenges they faced and to advise further course of action," the Indian embassy located in Laos said.

"The embassy has undertaken and completed all procedural requirements of Laos authorities for their repatriation to India. Of these, 30 have already safely returned to India or are on their way, while the remaining 17 are only awaiting travel arrangements to be firmed up and would be leaving Laos soon," it further said, adding, "The embassy has so far rescued 635 Indians and ensured their safe return to India. We thank Laos authorities for their help and cooperation. We have also urged action at their end against unscrupulous elements and the matter has been raised at the highest levels."

A few months ago, the Indian embassy had stated, "Instances have come to our notice recently wherein Indian nationals are being lured for employment through Thailand in Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR), also known as Laos. These fake jobs are for posts such as "digital sales and marketing executives" or "customer support service" by dubious companies involved in call centre scams and cryptocurrency fraud in the Golden Triangle special economic zone in Laos."

The Indian embassy had added: "Agents in places such as Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and India associated with these firms are recruiting Indian nationals by taking a simple interview and the typing test and are offering high salaries, hotel bookings along with return air tickets and visa facilitation. Victims are illegally taken across the border into Laos from Thailand and held captive to work in the Golden Triangle special economic zone in Laos under harsh and restrictive conditions. At times, they are taken hostages by criminal syndicates indulging in illegal activities and forced to work in strenuous conditions under constant physical and mental torture."

It had further said, "In some other cases, Indian workers have been brought to Laos to work in other regions of Laos in low-cost jobs such as mining, wood factory, etc. In most cases, their handlers exploit them and endanger them in illegal work..."

The Indian embassy had further warned, "...Indian nationals are advised not to get enticed and entrapped in such fraudulent or exploitative job offers and are requested to exercise extreme caution and verify the antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer in Laos."