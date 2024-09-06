Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP

Hyderabad: Team India star all-rounder Ravinder Jadeja has officially became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to a social media post by his wife and MLA Rivaba Jadeja.

Taking to micro-blogging site 'X', Raviba shared the membership cards of both her and husband Jadeja.

Raviba Jadeja, is a first time MLA won on the saffron party's ticket from Gujarat's Jamnagar North Constituency.



Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand announced his retirement from T20 internationals after the Indian team lifted the 2024 shorter format World Cup. However, the 35-year-old with 444 points tops the ICC Men's Test All-rounder Rankings.

Earlier this week the ruling dispensation set a target of 100 million new members through its membership drive. PM Modi launching the party's drive 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' has renewed his membership and also urged his fellow party workers to do the same.