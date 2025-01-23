Indian couples queue up for C-Sections in US as Trump’s deadline for ban order draws near

People have to be careful during the monsoon also as the virus has got used to the Indian climate and is striking those who are weak. Pregnant women have to be extremely careful and not expose themselves to crowded places. (Representational Image) People have to be careful during the monsoon also as the virus has got used to the Indian climate and is striking those who are weak. Pregnant women have to be extremely careful and not expose themselves to crowded places. (Representational Image)

US President Donald Trump's ban order on birthright citizenship of immigrants is hurrying Indian couples to go for C-sections, even if the babies would be delivered preterm. They are rushing to maternity clinics and seeking appointments to consult for C-sections before February 20, Trump's deadline for termination of birthright citizenship.

This implies that babies born in the US till February 19 will be considered born American citizens. From February 20, infants born to non-citizen couples will not become American citizens naturally.

According to a report in a leading English daily, an Indian-origin gynaecologist said he received calls from 20 Indian couples, ahead of the Feb. 20 deadline.

Thousands of Indian are working in the US on H-1B and L1 visas. They are in the queue seeking Green Cards as it would identify them as permanent residents in the US. Children born to parents, who do not have a Green Card or are not US citizens, will not be considered a US citizen.

The report in the English daily mentioned that the maternity clinic of Dr S D Rama in New Jersey is receiving an unusual number of requests for C-sections by Indian women in their last trimester of pregnancy.

The citizenship issue is not confined to the children alone. Indians are also trying to bank on their US-born children. Once the children are 21-year-old, these American-Indians can serve as a means to US residency for their parents.

Many couples are trying to proceed with the C-section mission even when doctors are trying to explain the risks of preterm births to the couples, as they are not able to view their American dream being broken, due to Trump’s orders on birthright citizenship.