Indian Army Officer, Corporal Killed In Ladakh Boulder Hit

SRINAGAR: A Lieutenant Colonel and a Lance Corporal of the Indian Army jawan killed and three other officers injured when a boulder struck their vehicle near Leh, the capital of Ladakh, on Wednesday morning.

The officials said that the incident occurred around 11.30 am as an Army convoy was traveling from Durbuk to Chongtash in the Leh district. The deceased were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar (Lance Corporal) Daljeet Singh. Three officers—Major Mayank Shubham, Major Amit Dixit, and Captain Gaurav—were injured and airlifted to an Army hospital in Leh for treatment, they said.

The Indian Army’s Leh-based 14 Corps-also known as Fire and Fury Corps- reported that a rescue and recovery operation was underway, and senior officials are monitoring the situation. The Army expressed condolences for the loss of the two soldiers who died in the line of duty.

In a post on ‘X’, it said, “A boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 Jul 2025. Recovery action is in progress.” In another post, it said, “GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and All Ranks salute Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh, who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Ladakh on 30 July 2025 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief”.

Reports from Leh said that the accident took place in the rugged terrain of the Galwan Valley's Charbagh area, known for frequent landslides. According to these reports, the vehicle, part of the 60 Armoured Regiment, was severely damaged .

Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, while expressing grief over the tragic loss wrote on ‘X’, “ “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Bravehearts Lt Col Bhanu Pratap Singh and Naik Daljeet Singh in an unfortunate accident in the Darbuk-Chongtash area. I extend my heartfelt condolences to their families and pray for the swift recovery of the injured personnel.” He added, “Their valour will always be remembered.”

Meanwhile, two school teachers Jagdev Singh Thakur and Sanjay Sharma, both residents of Ghordi Block in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, died when their bike was swept away by a flash flood near Jalebi Morh Nallah in Batote area of the Ramban district.

The police officials said that heavy rainfall caused a sudden rise in water levels, overpowering their vehicle. “The bodies of the victims were recovered and sent to District Hospital Ramban for post-mortem. The police have launched an investigation,” said Station House Officer Batote Vijay Kotwal.

A report from Kupwara said that a government school teacher, Irshad Ahmad Lone, was killed on Wednesday after being struck by a bus that skidded off the road at Behnipora in the frontier district’s Handwara area, injuring 10 passengers. Lone succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident, offering condolences to Lone’s family and prayers for the recovery of the injured. He said, “I am deeply grieved by the tragic road accident in Handwara. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Irshad Ahmed Lone, who lost his life. I pray for the early recovery of those injured in this accident.” End it