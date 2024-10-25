Indian Army Launches Search Operation in Gulmarg Following Terror Attack

SRINAGAR: The Army on Friday used drones and helicopters for reconnaissance and possible attack missions in the hills of Gulmarg where a massive search operation is underway to track down the terrorists responsible for a sneak attack in which five people including three soldiers and two civilian porters were killed and three other soldiers injured a day ago.

Meanwhile, the Army’s Northern Command chief Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar has said that the recent surge in terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley was discussed threadbare at a Unified Headquarters meeting in Srinagar on Thursday and a strategy to combat the threat effectively was formulated. He, however, refused to divulge details for obvious operational reasons.

While the search operation in and around Gulmarg was extended to a couple of dozen neighbouring villages, the authorities briefly restricted the movement of tourists and locals in the Valley’s premier resort. The Gulmarg Gondola ropeway service was also suspended for a few hours as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

The Army special forces have been joined by the members of Jammu and Kashmir police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to capture dead or alive the terrorists who attacked an Army vehicle with automatic weapons near its Nigeen Post in Gulmarg’s Botapathri area close to the Line of Control (LoC)- on Thursday evening. Naka checking has also been intensified in Tangmarg, the gateway to Gulmarg. In the Gulmarg neighbourhood, the security forces were seen conducting searches during which sniffer dogs were pressed into service.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that he spoke with top Army officials and directed for a swift and befitting reply to neutralise terrorists. “Spoke to top army officials on the heinous terror attack in Botapathri sector. Directed for swift & befitting reply to neutralise terrorists. Operation in progress. Sacrifice of our martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. Praying for speedy recovery of injured,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel MK Sahu said that the attack by what he called Pakistani terrorists was aimed at disrupting peace and stability in Kashmir. He said, “On being fired upon, the alert troops swiftly and resolutely retaliated the fire, forcing the terrorists to retreat leaving behind a weapon and rucksack and escaped into dense foliage, exploiting a nala and fading light”.

In the attack Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah, a resident of Kashmir Valley’s southern Anantnag district, and Rifleman Jeevan Singh from the Sirsa district of Haryana, and two Kashmiri porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary were killed. One of the injured soldiers died in a hospital early Friday, raising the death toll to five.

The Army said that Riflemen Shah and Singh, “despite being hit, responded and forced the terrorists to flee, before laying down their lives in this cowardly terrorist attack”. It added, “Actions by these brave soldiers prevented the terrorists from causing any further damage and demonstrated unwavering courage and commitment to safeguard the national security and counter inimical agenda of Pakistan abetted terrorism in Kashmir”. It added, “Their selfless act is a testament to the Indian Army's resolve to safeguard our nation and the citizens”.

On the killing of the locals who were engaged as porters by it, the Army said, “It is evident that Pakistani terrorists are, deliberately and unregretfully, targeting Kashmiri locals to evoke the fear and terror in the Valley, which is progressing towards peace and stability. The only ideology these terrorists espouse is ‘The Reign of Terror in Valley’”.

The Army while paying tribute to the slain soldiers and porters said that it extends heartfelt condolences to their families and also wants to reiterate that it remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens and will resolutely achieve its efforts to combat terrorism and promote harmony in Kashmir Valley. “The sacrifices of these brave Kashmiris and Indian Army soldiers will inspire the future generations to stand against the perpetrators of terror,” it added.

In the garrison town of Udhampur Lt. Gen Kumar told reporters that peace, prosperity, and the improved security situation in J&K are a result of concerted and synergised efforts by the Army and other agencies, “However, the adversary is frustrated due to our successes. Their aim is to push terrorists across, but we have foiled infiltration attempts. Their goal is to instil fear among the population, but we will not allow it,” he said.

The Army commander said that, therefore, the focus is on breaking the cycle of violence, dismantling the terror ecosystem, empowering the youth and women, facilitating education, promoting sports, and reviving the region’s rich historical and cultural heritage. “The core of this strategy is to strengthen the relationship between citizens and soldiers while encouraging nationalist and mainstream narratives, particularly among youths,” he said.

Replying to questions, Lt. Gen. Kumar said that the security forces have been able to neutralise 720 terrorists in J&K over the past five years. “As far as residual terrorists are concerned, multiple agencies keep updating figures. They are varying between 120 to 130. Now, the recruitment figures are in single digits… and are at its lowest,” he said, adding that the anti-infiltration grid along the LoC and focused counter-terrorism operations in the hinterland have created an environment of peace and development in the Union Territory.