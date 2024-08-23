Indian Army Drone Malfunctions, Lands in Pakistan

New Delhi: A tactical drone of the Indian Army on Friday suffered a technical malfunction while flying over the Jammu sector and landed in Pakistan.

Pakistan troops have recovered the drone, as per reports.

The Indian Army has sent a message over the hotline to its Pakistani counterpart to return the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAB), said sources in the defence establishment.

"At 9.25 am, a Mini UAV on a training mission well within the Indian territory lost control due to technical malfunction and drifted into Nikial sector of Pakistan opposite our Bhimber Gali sector," said sources.