Indian Armed Forces Successfully Execute Exercise Devil Strike

�Kolkata: The Indian armed forces successfully carried out Exercise Devil Strike, a high-intensity joint airborne military drill, near Siliguri Corridor popularly known as the Chicken's Neck in North Bengal from January 16-19.

The collaborative endeavour between the Indian Army's elite airborne troops and the Indian Air Force showcased seamless integration, operational excellence, and readiness to operate in the most challenging environments.

Conducted across training areas and firing ranges under 33 Corps of the Eastern Command, the exercise focused on validating complex airborne operations, including precision insertion of troops and equipment into hostile terrains. It also tested and refined logistic sustenance strategies, ensuring troops remained operationally effective under extreme conditions.

The exercise included deployment of advanced technologies and state-of-the-art equipment for precise and efficient delivery of forces to remote locations, execution of synchronized airborne drills that demonstrated unparalleled coordination between the Army and Air Force and successful completion of mission scenarios simulating real-world operational challenges.

GOC (33 Corps) Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, who monitored the drill, said, “Exercise Devil Strike has once again demonstrated our armed forces' ability to adapt, innovate, and operate as a cohesive unit in diverse operational scenarios. It reflects our commitment to maintaining readiness for future challenges.”