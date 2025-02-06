Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in Madhya Pradesh

A Mirage 2000 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh during a routine training mission. The incident occurred near Sunari Chowki, where the pilot successfully ejected before the aircraft went down. No casualties were reported, and the pilot is unharmed.

Defence officials confirmed that the IAF has initiated a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the crash. The wreckage was found engulfed in flames, with thick smoke rising from the debris. The crash comes on the heels of a similar incident in November 2024, when a MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Agra due to a technical malfunction, though the pilot ejected safely in that case as well.

Both incidents underscore the importance of safety measures in the IAF's training operations. The IAF, with its established track record of investigating such accidents, will ensure that necessary steps are taken to prevent future occurrences.

The Defence Ministry expressed relief that the pilot was able to eject safely, emphasizing the critical role of modern ejection systems. The IAF continues to prioritize the safety of its personnel and equipment, and officials are closely reviewing flight data and other factors to investigate the cause of the crash near Shivpuri.