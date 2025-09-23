India, US to Engage on Priority Areas

New Delhi: After a series of decisions by the Trump Administration that have severely impacted India’s interests, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar met his American counterpart Marco Rubio in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Following the meeting, he said both sides “agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas.”

The EAM posted late on Monday evening: “Good to meet @SecRubio this morning in New York (late evening IST). Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. We will remain in touch.”

The meeting came on the same day that commerce minister Piyush Goyal led the Indian side for trade talks in Washington, aimed at negotiating a bilateral trade pact.

India’s ties with the US have been strained in recent weeks. Last month, the Trump Administration imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports, half of which were described as penalties for India’s continued import of Russian oil. The following week, Washington withdrew long-standing exemptions on sanctions for the Iranian port of Chabahar, where India has invested heavily to secure sea-land connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan. Soon after, the US drastically raised H-1B visa fees to $100,000.

Despite tensions, President Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, with both leaders exchanging praise. However, New Delhi remains concerned over the protectionist measures and policies directly affecting India.

India has nevertheless reiterated its commitment to advancing trade ties. Just last week, New Delhi described its talks with a US delegation as “positive and forward-looking.” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a team from the US Trade Representative, led by assistant USTR Brenden Lynch, met officials at the Ministry of Commerce on September 16, 2025, to take forward negotiations. “The discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” Jaiswal said.