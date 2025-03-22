India Urges Citizens Abroad to Follow Rules

New Delhi: After two Indian students in the US came under scrutiny for allegedly supporting the radical Palestinian group Hamas, India on Friday urged its nationals abroad to abide by local rules and regulations, noting that neither student has sought assistance from Indian missions.

The students involved are Badar Khan Suri, a postdoctoral associate at Georgetown University, who is now detained and faces deportation, and Ranjani Srinivasan, an F-1 visa student at Columbia University who fled to Canada. At his weekly briefing, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that Suri has not contacted the Indian mission for help and that there has been no outreach from Srinivasan.

Jaiswal emphasised, “The visa policy lies within the sovereign functions of a nation. We expect foreign nationals to abide by our rules. Similarly, Indian nationals abroad must comply with local rules and regulations.” He added that Indian missions remain ready to assist those who approach them for help.

According to media reports, US authorities detained Suri on charges of “spreading Hamas propaganda” and maintaining close ties with a known or suspected terrorist — allegedly his father-in-law, a Hamas functionary. His US visa was revoked following a determination by the State Department on March 15, 2025, that his activities rendered him deportable under immigration law.

In the other case, Srinivasan reportedly fled to Canada after US agents came to her door. She is accused of engaging in activities that support Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organisation in the US. Reports indicate that her departure was facilitated through a self-deportation app.