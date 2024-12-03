India Ups Vigil at Bangla Missions

New Delhi: India termed the security breach of the Bangladeshi diplomatic mission in Agartala as “deeply regrettable”, and said that the security would be scaled up for the neighbouring nation’s diplomatic missions in the country. The statement comes after over 50 protesters reportedly entered the Bangladeshi diplomatic mission on Monday.

In a statement, the MEA said, “The incident earlier on Monday of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country.”

According to news agency reports that were cited by various media reports, the protesters in Tripura’s Capital were protesting the attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring nation.

According to reports, there was rage over an alleged attack on a Kolkata-bound bus from Agartala in the Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh.

Last week, India had said that Bangladesh’s “interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities”, adding that it is “concerned at the surge in extremist rhetoric” in the neighbouring nation. India had also strongly backed the global organisation International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) which the Bangladesh government has tagged as a “religious fundamentalist” organisation.

In his weekly briefing last Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. Our position on the matter is clear - the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, and increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration.” This was also a rebuke to Dhaka which had tried to blame the Indian media for the furore over the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.