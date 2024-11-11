India unfazed by Trump’s return, says Jaishankar

ew Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar stated on Sunday that India is not among the nations feeling "nervous" about Donald Trump’s return to the White House after his victory over Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential election.

When asked about the shifting global power dynamics from the West to the East, Jaishankar said, “Yes, there is a shift. We are an example of it ourselves. Look at our economic weight, our ranking, the reach of Indian corporations, the presence of Indian professionals. There’s no question that rebalancing is underway.”





Jaishankar explained that this shift was expected. "To my mind, it was inevitable. Once countries gained independence after the colonial period and made their own policy choices, growth was bound to happen."

He noted, however, that Western economies still hold significant global influence. "Remember, the older Western economies, the industrialized nations, have not disappeared. They are still key investment destinations, large markets, and innovation hubs. So let’s acknowledge the shift without overstating it," he said.

On the impact of the US election on Indo-US relations, Jaishankar praised PM Modi's ability to connect with U.S. presidents, from Obama and Trump to Biden. "Prime Minister Modi has built rapport across presidencies. This ability has been a huge advantage," Jaishankar added.