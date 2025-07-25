India, UK Unanimous That Double Standards Have No Place in Fight Against Terrorism: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his British counterpart Sir Keir Starmer “for strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam”, adding that “we are unanimous that double standards have no place in the fight against terrorism”.

In a veiled reference to anti-India activities of pro-Khalistan extremists in Britain, the Prime Minister, switching to English, said, “We also agree that forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms. Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself, must be held to account.”

At a special briefing in London, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said India had received cooperation from Britain on the issues raised including during the current visit. He also said “our agencies will continue to work in cooperation and coordination on the issue of extradition of economic offenders”. The foreign secretary also said Modi had invited Starmer to visit India and that the invitation had been accepted.

Modi also paid condolences to the families of the over 50 British nationals who perished in the horrific Air India plane crash last month at Ahmedabad. On globalissues discussed with his British counterpart, he said, “We have been sharing views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in West Asia. We support the restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible. Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is imperative.”

On ties on the education sector, PM Modi said that “both the countries are writing a new chapter together in the field of education too and that six British universities are opening campuses in India”, adding that “just last week, the Southampton University campus was inaugurated in Gurugram (in Haryana near Delhi)”.

Hailing the “people of Indian origin living in the UK serve as a living bridge in our relations,” Modi said “they did not just bring curry from India, but also creativity, commitment, and character and that their contribution is not just limited to the prosperous economy of the UK, but is also visible in the culture, sports, and public service of the UK.”