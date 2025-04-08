India, UAE Work on Closer Defence Cooperation, Innovation

New Delhi: India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday reiterated their resolve to “work closely in areas such as defence cooperation, co-production and co-development projects, innovation and technology in the coming years”, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hosted a working lunch for deputy prime minister and defence minister of the United Arab Emirates and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. The UAE leader, who also held separate meetings earlier in the morning with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and defence minister Rajnath Singh, began a two-day visit to India on Tuesday and will also visit Mumbai later. The visit is expected to further strengthen the already close strategic ties between the two nations. Dubai, one of the prominent and prosperous global trade and travel hubs, is the second-most powerful emirate in the UAE after oil-rich Abu Dhabi.

After the Dubai Crown Prince called on him, Mr Modi posted on social media platform X: “Glad to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This special visit reaffirms our deep-rooted friendship and paves the way for even stronger collaboration in the future.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said: “Had a productive meeting with the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy PM and Minister of Defence of UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in New Delhi. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE is of immense priority. In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as defence cooperation, co-production & co-development projects, innovation and technology. Both India and the UAE are committed to work towards peace and prosperity in the region.”

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar said: “Delighted to welcome Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH@HamdanMohammed at the start of his first official visit to India. Value his positive sentiments for our wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties.”

This is the first official visit of the UAE dignitary to India as Crown Prince of Dubai. He is accompanied by several ministers, senior government officials and a high-level business delegation. During the visit to Mumbai, the Crown Prince will also participate in a business roundtable with prominent business leaders from both sides. “The interaction will strengthen India-UAE economic and commercial cooperation across traditional and futuristic areas,” New Dehi said earlier on Monday, adding: “Traditionally, Dubai has played an important role in India’s commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the UAE. A majority of India’s around 4.3 million diaspora in the UAE reside and work in Dubai. The visit of His Highness the Crown Prince will further solidify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthen our multifaceted ties with Dubai.”