India To Take Up Pahalgam Issue At UNSC

New Delhi: After Operation Sindoor, India has stepped up efforts to get the UN Security Council (UNSC) to ban The Resistance Front (TRF) — a front for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) — that had twice claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam massacre before retracting it.

On Thursday, an Indian delegation briefed the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee met under secretary-general Vladimir Voronkov and assistant secretary-general Natalia Gherman from the UN office of counter-terrorism (UNOCT) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) on the role of the TRF in acts of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

It needs to be seen whether China, a permanent UNSC member which enjoys veto power, and Pakistan, currently a non-permanent UNSC member, will act to obstruct any ban on the TRF. China has in the past blocked several attempts to get Pakistan-based terrorists sanctioned by the UNSC.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said last week, “Over the last two years or so, we have been sharing information with the United Nations Security Council. The monitoring team of the Sanctions Committee … as to why the terrorist TRF which is a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba should be listed as a terrorist entity. … And hopefully, the Security Council 1267 monitoring team will take strong note of what we present, what we file and take due action against … that is required.”

He pointed out that the TRF had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack twice and that it retracted from its claims only after the “full gravity of the incident was realised by its masters and handlers across the border”.