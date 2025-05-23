India to Mobilise Rs 1-Lakh Crore Investments to Northeast Regions

New Delhi: India Inc on Friday pledged an additional over Rs 1-lakh crore commitments in Northeast regions with huge investment from industry giants like oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, Reliance, Adani Group, Tata Group, ITC, Vedanta Group and Birla Group, spanning all eight states and multiple sectors. On the top of their earlier investments in northeast regions, the industry giants announced fresh investments in the regions for its development and connectivity projects.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will double its investment in Northeast to Rs 75,000 crore in next 5 years, while billionaire Gautam Adani- owned Adani Group has announced a significant additional investment of Rs 50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years, spanning across many sectors including green energy, roads and highways and digital infrastructure.

Announcing a huge investment in the N-E region, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said he is making six commitments to the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. “We would invest Rs 75,000 crore in North-eastern states in setting up 350 biogas plants, expanding its telecom services, retail footprint, and clean energy projects. “Our group will also invest in factories for high-quality FMCG products in the region and setting up a 150-bed cancer hospital in Manipur,” he said at the Rising North-East Investors Summit here.

“Reliance has invested around Rs 30,000 crore in the region in the past 40 years. In the next five years, we will more than double our investments, with our target at Rs 75,000 crore. This will create over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities as the conglomerate aspires to touch the lives of most of the 45 million population in the North-East,” he added.

However, Adani also committed to investing an additional Rs 50,000 crore over the next 10 years in green energy, road construction and creating digital infrastructure in the North Eastern states as his conglomerate looks to expand its presence in the east.

“This investment is on top of Rs 50,000 crore that his group had committed to investing in Assam in February. Our group’s initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship and community engagement,” he said at the summit.

“Three months ago, in Assam, we pledged an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Today, once again, humbled and inspired by your leadership, I announce that the Adani Group will invest an additional Rs 50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years. The investments will span green energy, including smart-meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads & highways, digital infrastructure, logistics, as well as capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres,” he said.

“Over the past decade, in the hills and valleys of the Northeast, a new chapter in India’s growth story is unfolding. A story rooted in diversity, resilience, and untapped potential. This region is now a source of our cultural pride, economic promise, and strategic direction. But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement. This is what Viksit Bharat 2047 is all about,” he added.