India to Commission INS Tushil in Russia on December 9

New Delhi: India will commission its advanced warship, INS Tushil, in a formal ceremony in Kaliningrad, Russia, on December 9. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the event, which will also be attended by Indian Navy Chief Admiral D.K. Tripathi, marking a significant milestone in India’s naval modernization efforts.

INS Tushil, an advanced stealth frigate, is part of the Talwar-class family and represents an upgraded version of its six sister warships already in service with the Indian Navy. The ship has been constructed at the Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad and is equipped with cutting-edge weaponry, advanced radar systems, and enhanced stealth features designed to bolster India’s maritime security capabilities.

The new frigate is part of a $2.5 billion deal signed in 2018 between India and Russia to acquire four advanced frigates. Two ships, including INS Tushil, are being built in Russia, while the other two are under construction at Goa Shipyard Limited in India, showcasing a blend of foreign collaboration and indigenous defense manufacturing under the "Make in India" initiative.

INS Tushil joins a fleet of three Talwar-class frigates, built earlier in St. Petersburg, and three Teg-class frigates, constructed at the Yantar shipyard. Known for their versatility, speed, and stealth, these frigates are capable of conducting multi-role operations, including anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare.

The commissioning of INS Tushil comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen its naval presence in the Indo-Pacific amid rising regional tensions and the growing importance of safeguarding maritime trade routes.

The name “Tushil” means “protector” or “guardian,” symbolizing the ship's role in ensuring India’s maritime security. Its deployment will further enhance the Indian Navy’s capabilities, particularly in safeguarding the nation's strategic interests and extending its reach in international waters.

The commissioning of INS Tushil is a testament to India’s expanding defense cooperation with Russia and reflects its commitment to modernizing its armed forces while promoting self-reliance in defense production.