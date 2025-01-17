India to Add 1,587 Mhz Spectrum for Telecom Growth

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Mobile Services have applied for liberalisation of spectrum in 1,800 Mhz in one LSA each. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Mobile Services have applied for liberalisation of spectrum in 1,800 Mhz in one LSA each.

�New Delhi:�Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that the Union cabinet on Thursday approved refarming of 687 Mhz spectrum for mobile services and more would be done based on the study by a committee of secretaries put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, he also said the government would ensure that the requirement of the industry is met and there are no hurdles in the digital telecom landscape of the country.

“The mobile services need 2,000 Mhz of spectrum by 2030 and the cabinet decision takes the total quantum of radio waves to 1,587 Mhz,” he said, while speaking at the launch of Sanchar Saathi mobile app that aims to make it easier to report any suspected fraud communications by allowing public to flag such incidents directly from their mobile phone call logs.

“Yesterday’s cabinet, we have approved refarming of 687 Mhz, which means this takes us from 900 Mhz to 1,587 Mhz. 320 (MHz) and it will be released immediately — some by the end of next year and some by the end of 2028-29 which makes us ready for 2030,” Scindia said at Digicom Summit 2025.

“That still leaves a gap of roughly 300 (Mhz). So the task is not over. The second round of this committee of secretaries is working on it. Report will come by the middle of this year. We will take that step to ensure that there are no bottlenecks for our digital telecom landscape to grow in India,” the minister said.

Focussing the crackdown on fraud communications in the mobile world, the department of telecom (DoT) under the ministry also launched Sanchar Saathi mobile app, aiming to make it easier to report any suspected fraud communications. It will be used allowing the public to flag such incidents directly from their mobile phone call logs.

Besides, Scindia also launched two other initiatives of DoT — vision for national broadband mission 2.0, and Intra circle roaming at 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' funded 4G mobile sites. Unveiling the initiatives, Scindia also said that such initiatives provide a safe and secure environment where privacy and security of each customer are safeguarded.