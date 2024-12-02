India to Acquire 26 Rafale Jets from France: Navy Chief

Aditya who owns over 40 such aircraft, operated three air craft including Wizard, Scanner and Rofter e-707.

India is set to bolster its defense capabilities with the acquisition of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets from France, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar confirmed during a press interaction on Monday. The jets, specifically configured for carrier-based operations, will enhance the operational strength of the Indian Navy, particularly aboard the INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier.

The deal, part of the ongoing defense collaboration between India and France, was finalized during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris earlier this year. "These aircraft will significantly boost our naval aviation capabilities and ensure maritime security in the region," Admiral Kumar stated.

The Rafale-M jets, designed for naval operations, feature advanced weapon systems, precision targeting, and cutting-edge avionics. These capabilities are expected to provide a strategic edge, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, where India faces increasing security challenges.

The first batch of jets is expected to be delivered by 2026, with training programs for Indian pilots and ground crew already in the pipeline. “Integration of these aircraft with existing naval platforms, including the INS Vikrant, is a priority,” the Navy Chief added.

This purchase comes amid growing emphasis on modernizing India’s military forces to counter evolving threats and strengthen deterrence. Experts view the deal as a step toward bolstering India's strategic partnerships with France, which has become a key defense supplier for India.

While the acquisition has been largely welcomed, critics have raised concerns over cost and technology transfer. However, defense officials argue that the jets are vital for maintaining combat readiness and ensuring India's maritime dominance.

As India prepares to induct these advanced fighters, the Navy’s operational capabilities are set to reach new heights, reinforcing its role in safeguarding regional peace and stability.