India Targeting to Increase Power Capacity to 900 GW by 2032

New Delhi: With registering a 90 per cent increase in electricity capacity over the past decade, the government said that India is targeting 900 GW by 2032, reaffirming the goal to double energy efficiency by 2030 and enhance BRICS cooperation under India’s chairship in 2026. It further said that India, along with BRICS countries, has called for increased concessional and low-cost financing from developed nations to help emerging nations transition towards low-carbon energy usage.

In a statement, the power ministry said on Tuesday that Union Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal led a delegation to attend the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting, which began on May 19 in Brazil. Apart from India and Brazil, BRICS countries include Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

“Affirming each country’s right to determine its own energy transition path and pace, the ministers advocated efficient use of all energy sources and called for increased concessional and low-cost financing from developed to developing nations,” a power ministry statement said on Tuesday.

Leading the Indian delegation, the minister also said that energy security is one of the most pressing challenges and called for strengthened BRICS cooperation to ensure economic stability, sustainability and equitable access to energy. “India has registered a 90 per cent increase in electricity capacity over the past decade, reaching 475 GW in 2025, and is targeting 900 GW by 2032,” he said.

Lal further said that India has become the world’s third-largest producer of solar and wind energy. “The country is progressing towards its Nationally Determined Contributions and has achieved a 20 per cent ethanol blending milestone. Investments are underway in smart grids, advanced metering infrastructure, and green energy corridors,” he added.

The minister said that India has launched a domestic carbon credit market and welcomed global collaboration. The minister also emphasized India’s support for the global biofuels alliance and domestic efficiency initiatives such as the energy conservation sustainable buildings code, rooftop solar schemes, and appliance efficiency standards.

The energy ministers also highlighted the role of the New Development Bank (NDB) in promoting sustainable energy infrastructure, especially through local currency financing. “At the energy ministers’ meeting, the participants called for stronger partnerships, supported open, fair, and non-discriminatory international energy markets, and encouraged the use of local currencies in energy trade,” the statement said.