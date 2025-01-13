India summons Bangladesh's Deputy Commissioner amid border tensions

India summoned Bangladesh's Deputy High Commissioner Nural Islam on Monday after tensions arose over India's Border Security Force (BSF) activities along the Bangladesh-India border. This diplomatic development follows a similar move by Bangladesh, where the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry expressed concerns to Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma in Dhaka. The dispute centers on India's border security efforts, including alleged violations of bilateral agreements regarding border fencing at five locations. India emphasized its focus on a crime-free border, tackling issues such as smuggling and trafficking while fostering cooperation between BSF and Bangladesh's Border Guard (BGB).

The diplomatic tensions come at a time of political unrest in Bangladesh, especially following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her subsequent refuge in India. This political turmoil has coincided with reports of attacks on minority Hindu communities in Bangladesh, leading to accusations of communal violence. The Bangladesh government claims that many incidents of violence have been politically motivated rather than communal, with over 2,000 such incidents reported since August. These complex issues have fueled ongoing tensions between the neighboring nations.

India and Bangladesh share a long history of cooperation and diplomatic engagement, but recent developments, including concerns about border security and the political situation in Bangladesh, have raised tensions. Both nations are working to address these challenges while maintaining dialogue and cooperation on border management, security, and regional stability.