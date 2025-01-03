India slams WP of hostility

New Delhi: India on Friday criticised The Washington Post, accusing it of "compulsive hostility" towards India after the newspaper alleged Indian involvement in a plot to oust Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and covert operations in Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed the allegations as baseless and questioned the newspaper’s credibility.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Both the newspaper and the reporter appear to nurse a compulsive hostility towards India. As far as we are concerned, they have no credibility.” Responding to claims about Pakistan, Jaiswal quoted former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, saying, “You can’t keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbours.”

Jaiswal also rebuffed Pakistani Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's suggestion that “it takes two to tango,” emphasising that the relevant "T" for Pakistan is "terrorism," referencing Islamabad's history of sponsoring cross-border terrorism against India.